Opel Astra GTC Rolls Over in Extreme Nurburgring Crash while Chasing a Megane RS

 
7 Jun 2017, 13:57 UTC
by
Getting your corner entry speed right when tackling the Nurburgring is one of the main factors that make the difference between getting from Bridge to Gantry with your car in one piece and failing to do so. Alas, certain drivers underestimate the deceleration requirements of the infamous German track by astounding margins and the most recent example of this came from a man behind the wheel of an Opel Astra GTC.
The Green Hell didn't cut the Astra J driver any slack, with his uber-rushed corner entry leading to a rollover episode that makes for one of the most brutal Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) accident we've seen this season.

It's enough to compare the corner entry velocity difference between the Opel Astra GTC and the Renault Megane RS in front of it to understand the magnitude of the first driver's error.

The front-wheel-drive nature of the Astra isn't even all that important. At first, one might be tempted to discuss understeer maters, but, given the momentum of the machine, plowing into the barrier on the side of the track was inevitable. Regardless, the twist entry steering angle displayed by the Opel driver seems surprisingly limited.

Once vehicle met the guardrail, the car tipped over and, following an extreme air time episode, landed back on its wheels. Even after going through this ordeal, the GTC still packed enough speed for another impact, with the Opel's rear end hitting the protection element on the other side of the track.

The passive safety features of the Astra seem to have done their job well - the driver stepped out of the wrecked vehicle soon after the car came to a halt. Unfortunately, the passenger was reportedly transported to the hospital for investigations.

The Ring emergency responders showed swift action, arriving at the crash site in less than one minute after the accident.

