The Paris Climate Agreement was drafted in 2015, and signed in April 2016. However, the USA has decided to step down from it
at the earliest possible effective date.
As you may have observed, the decision has been criticized by many, and Trump’s ideas
would bring the USA on the same level as Syria and Nicaragua. The former was not expected to sign it because it has a civil war going on, while the latter wanted to sign, but promised to continue countering climate change under its powers.
NIcaragua plans to become 90% renewable by 2020, which is an ambitious goal that has eluded the man who wrote
“covfefe” on his Twitter a few days ago.
The BMW Group has issued a statement that underlines its own position regarding climate change, global warming, and its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The German
conglomerate has pledged to continue its commitment to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions from its vehicles, increase the efficiency of production operations, and make sure the company does not harm the planet with its business.
Being an automaker is a tricky position, as you will be in the first line when environmentalists criticize every move made by the company, while other polluting factors are forgotten just because they slip under the radar.
BMW welcomes the conclusion of the Paris Climate Agreement, and is already known for being involved in the dialogue that preceded to the deal in the first place.
Officials of the BMW Group have also underlined that their commitment to sustainability, the markets they serve, and their customers will not change in any way.
The Bavarian brand has a factory in the USA, but it will not be negatively affected by the new policies that may be introduced after the country leaves the Paris Climate Deal.
In a way, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union might be more complicated than the USA’s departure from the climate agreement, but the latter may be worse for the entire globe than the former, which mostly affects everyone in that country and whoever did business in the UK.