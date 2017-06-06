autoevolution

BMW Pledges To Protect the Environment As the U.S. Leaves Paris Climate Deal

 
6 Jun 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Paris Climate Agreement was drafted in 2015, and signed in April 2016. However, the USA has decided to step down from it at the earliest possible effective date.
As you may have observed, the decision has been criticized by many, and Trump’s ideas would bring the USA on the same level as Syria and Nicaragua. The former was not expected to sign it because it has a civil war going on, while the latter wanted to sign, but promised to continue countering climate change under its powers.

NIcaragua plans to become 90% renewable by 2020, which is an ambitious goal that has eluded the man who wrote “covfefe” on his Twitter a few days ago.

The BMW Group has issued a statement that underlines its own position regarding climate change, global warming, and its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The German conglomerate has pledged to continue its commitment to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions from its vehicles, increase the efficiency of production operations, and make sure the company does not harm the planet with its business.

Being an automaker is a tricky position, as you will be in the first line when environmentalists criticize every move made by the company, while other polluting factors are forgotten just because they slip under the radar.

BMW welcomes the conclusion of the Paris Climate Agreement, and is already known for being involved in the dialogue that preceded to the deal in the first place.

Officials of the BMW Group have also underlined that their commitment to sustainability, the markets they serve, and their customers will not change in any way.

The Bavarian brand has a factory in the USA, but it will not be negatively affected by the new policies that may be introduced after the country leaves the Paris Climate Deal.

In a way, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union might be more complicated than the USA’s departure from the climate agreement, but the latter may be worse for the entire globe than the former, which mostly affects everyone in that country and whoever did business in the UK.
BMW climate change Paris USA climate donald trump
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW i886
BMW M481
BMW i372
BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe84
BMW X464
BMW M235i79
BMW 4 Series Convertible75
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo69
BMW 4 Series78
BMW M135i xDrive82