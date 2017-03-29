autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

London And Paris Join Forces To Enable Real-World Emissions Testing

 
29 Mar 2017, 16:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The United Kingdom has decided to leave the European Union, and its leaders have begun the procedure by triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.
The decision will have a significant impact on the automotive industry, and on the lives of billions of people, as many things will change in ways that nobody can predict.

What is clear is that the campaigners that suggested the UK’s citizens vote to leave the EU do not seem to be convinced in their solutions as they used to be, and a similar trend is occurring in the USA.

In the case of the latter, the Trump administration is struggling to replace the Affordable Care Act with something, but things are not that easy as they seem.

Fortunately, not every elected official in Europe has disruptive intentions, and some are willing to work together for the greater good. The latest example comes from Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, and Sadiq Khan, her counterpart from London.

The two city officials have started talks with their subordinates and the representatives of various automotive executives to commence real-world emissions testing procedures in their cities.

The goal of the project is to help clients choose their next new car with a realistic figure that will describe the automobile’s fuel economy in real traffic conditions.

Furthermore, the new scheme has the goal of obtaining a score for each tested vehicle on every possible pollutant they emit in the air. Consumers will be able to access dedicated websites that will show the full figures for each new car that gets tested, Autocar informs. With these numbers at hand, every client will be able to make an informed purchase decision.

Other cities that are part of the C40 climate leadership group want to establish a global scoring system that cannot be cheated. The idea is to have a test that will show consumers the real emissions and fuel economy figures of each new car available on sale without any loopholes for automakers.
real world emissions real driving emissions emissions test London Paris legislation EU
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78