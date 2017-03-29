London And Paris Join Forces To Enable Real-World Emissions Testing

The United Kingdom has decided to leave the European Union
, and its leaders have begun the procedure by triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.
The decision will have a significant impact on the automotive industry, and on the lives of billions of people, as many things will change in ways that nobody can predict.
What is clear is that the campaigners that suggested the UK’s citizens vote to leave the EU
do not seem to be convinced in their solutions as they used to be, and a similar trend is occurring in the USA.
In the case of the latter, the Trump administration is struggling to replace the Affordable Care Act with something, but things are not that easy as they seem.
Fortunately, not every elected official in Europe has disruptive intentions, and some are willing to work together for the greater good. The latest example comes from Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris
, and Sadiq Khan, her counterpart from London
.
The two city officials have started talks with their subordinates and the representatives of various automotive executives to commence real-world emissions testing procedures
in their cities.
The goal of the project is to help clients choose their next new car with a realistic figure that will describe the automobile’s fuel economy in real traffic conditions.
Furthermore, the new scheme
has the goal of obtaining a score for each tested vehicle on every possible pollutant they emit
in the air. Consumers will be able to access dedicated websites that will show the full figures for each new car that gets tested, Autocar
informs. With these numbers at hand, every client will be able to make an informed purchase decision.
Other cities that are part of the C40 climate leadership group want to establish a global scoring system that cannot be cheated. The idea is to have a test that will show consumers the real emissions and fuel economy figures of each new car available on sale without any loopholes for automakers.