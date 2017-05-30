Honda Runs a Fleet of Clarity Fuel Cell Cars in Europe, Europe Doesn't Care

Considering the Formula E used Paris Hilton to promote the competition just two weeks ago, we'd say Honda's decision to have Prince Albert of Monaco drive the Clarity Fuel Cell around a lap at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco was a definite step up.





Using his position, Prince Albert is pushing for environmental action by limiting the effects of climate change and promoting renewable energy sources. Together with his renown, this made him the perfect candidate for Honda's European fuel cell assault.



In case you missed it, there is a battle going on between the companies that think storing energy inside a battery is the way to go forward, and those who believe having liquid hydrogen generate it on board via a fuel cell is the right answer. Most carmakers have been more active in the former direction while others couldn't make up their minds so they embraced both.



Honda, however, seems to have put all of its eggs into the fuel cell basket, and is now trying to convince the world it wasn't a mistake. After the 2017 Geneva Motor Show where it announced its plans to have electrified powertrains in two-thirds of the vehicles sold in Europe by 2025, it has now set loose a dedicated fleet of C



The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell has a maximum range on one liquid hydrogen tank of 650 km (403 miles) based on the more forgiving NEDC cycle. With



Sales of fuel cell vehicles in Europe declined in 2016 compared to the previous year, and with very few new models coming up and limited investments in the infrastructure, the outlook isn't looking very promising for 2017 either. But maybe Honda is just stalling as it doesn't want to appear like it isn't doing anything eco-friendly while it rallies its forces and comes up with a new strategy. However, the stunt might prove to be just as useless for Honda as the apparition of the hotel network heiress was for the Formula E series. This time, though, it won't be due to a lack of coherence. Unlike the blonde, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (if we're to use his full name) actually has something to do with the whole alternative propulsion scheme.Using his position, Prince Albert is pushing for environmental action by limiting the effects of climate change and promoting renewable energy sources. Together with his renown, this made him the perfect candidate for Honda's European fuel cell assault.In case you missed it, there is a battle going on between the companies that think storing energy inside a battery is the way to go forward, and those who believe having liquid hydrogen generate it on board via a fuel cell is the right answer. Most carmakers have been more active in the former direction while others couldn't make up their minds so they embraced both.Honda, however, seems to have put all of its eggs into the fuel cell basket, and is now trying to convince the world it wasn't a mistake. After the 2017 Geneva Motor Show where it announced its plans to have electrified powertrains in two-thirds of the vehicles sold in Europe by 2025, it has now set loose a dedicated fleet of C larity Fuel Cell sedans that will take part in demonstration projects across Europe until 2022.The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell has a maximum range on one liquid hydrogen tank of 650 km (403 miles) based on the more forgiving NEDC cycle. With Teslas already grazing the 500 km mark and charging stations being more abundant than hydrogen pumps in Europe, the Clarity clearly faces an uphill battle to win customers over. And did we mention it's kind of funny-looking Sales of fuel cell vehicles in Europe declined in 2016 compared to the previous year, and with very few new models coming up and limited investments in the infrastructure, the outlook isn't looking very promising for 2017 either. But maybe Honda is just stalling as it doesn't want to appear like it isn't doing anything eco-friendly while it rallies its forces and comes up with a new strategy.