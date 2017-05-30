autoevolution

Honda Runs a Fleet of Clarity Fuel Cell Cars in Europe, Europe Doesn't Care

 
30 May 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Considering the Formula E used Paris Hilton to promote the competition just two weeks ago, we'd say Honda's decision to have Prince Albert of Monaco drive the Clarity Fuel Cell around a lap at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco was a definite step up.
However, the stunt might prove to be just as useless for Honda as the apparition of the hotel network heiress was for the Formula E series. This time, though, it won't be due to a lack of coherence. Unlike the blonde, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (if we're to use his full name) actually has something to do with the whole alternative propulsion scheme.

Using his position, Prince Albert is pushing for environmental action by limiting the effects of climate change and promoting renewable energy sources. Together with his renown, this made him the perfect candidate for Honda's European fuel cell assault.

In case you missed it, there is a battle going on between the companies that think storing energy inside a battery is the way to go forward, and those who believe having liquid hydrogen generate it on board via a fuel cell is the right answer. Most carmakers have been more active in the former direction while others couldn't make up their minds so they embraced both.

Honda, however, seems to have put all of its eggs into the fuel cell basket, and is now trying to convince the world it wasn't a mistake. After the 2017 Geneva Motor Show where it announced its plans to have electrified powertrains in two-thirds of the vehicles sold in Europe by 2025, it has now set loose a dedicated fleet of Clarity Fuel Cell sedans that will take part in demonstration projects across Europe until 2022.

The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell has a maximum range on one liquid hydrogen tank of 650 km (403 miles) based on the more forgiving NEDC cycle. With Teslas already grazing the 500 km mark and charging stations being more abundant than hydrogen pumps in Europe, the Clarity clearly faces an uphill battle to win customers over. And did we mention it's kind of funny-looking?

Sales of fuel cell vehicles in Europe declined in 2016 compared to the previous year, and with very few new models coming up and limited investments in the infrastructure, the outlook isn't looking very promising for 2017 either. But maybe Honda is just stalling as it doesn't want to appear like it isn't doing anything eco-friendly while it rallies its forces and comes up with a new strategy.
Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Honda Clarity Monaco prince albert of monaco fuel cell alternative fuel
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62