500 HP Honda Civic Goes All Rage Quit during Dyno Run, No Fan Was Used

 
19 May 2017
by
Boosted Honda Civics are one of the best representatives of the underdog genre and those who have a special place in their hearts for such machines should perhaps build a statue [let the VTEC suggestions arrive] to commemorate all the fallen examples.
Every now and then, a Japanese hatchback gets sacrificed on the boost altar and we're here to show you the most recent example of such a situation.

The Honda in the piece of footage below was performing a dyno pull when its four-banger decided to give up. According to the YouTube description of the clip, the turbo-four delivered 531 horses while getting high on 11 lbs of boost.

Oh well, guess we can forget about all that power, as the same description mentions a cracked cylinder sleeve. Nevertheless, if we judge by the action seen in the clip, we only see the cooling system giving up.

The overheating issue doesn't actually come as a surprise, given the fact that, unlike your average dyno run, the one we have here saw the crew handling the car skipping the part when at least one fan is used to provide the much-needed cool air for the machine.

Interestingly, if we zoom in on the first part of the clip, the shop seems to accommodate a massive fan, but, for some reasons, this remains a piece of furniture.

Cooling aside, skipping the extra airflow usually also brings higher IAT (Intake Air Temperature) values, leading to heat soak-generated performance loss.

Come to think of it, this all-but-explosive dyno run seems to be the opposite of the dyno visit we showed you earlier today. The shenanigan we're talking about involved a Bentley Bentayga whose twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 mill remained silent throughout the entire duration of the stunt, which brought an estimated crank output value of over 600 ponies.

