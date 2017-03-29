2,200 HP Ford Mustang Sets Dyno World Record for Most Powerful S550, Goes Raging

You'd be surprised to find out how many enthusiasts out there look at the current S550 generation of the Ford Mustang and see the pony as being extremely underpowered. And you're about to see what is the most extreme case of the kind, at least to date.





The 'Stang has been reworked by New Mexico-based Hellion Power Systems. Given the fact that this is a drag strip animal, drivability was not a priority, so the crew went for a single turbo setup involving a monstrous 98mm turbocharger.



Oh, and we also have to mention that the factory engine has been replaced with a MMR Gen X billet aluminum block.What about the stock motor - how far can the developer take the 5.0-liter mill?

Some of you might want to know how far the said aftermarket specialist can take the factory Coyote block. Well, you should know that, for instance, the company's twin-turbo 62mm setup has taken the GT incarnation of the



So yes, the Coyote can nearly hit 1,000 ponies, in this case with an automatic tranny and we've added a pair of photos that document the dyno run at the end of the image gallery to your right.



Returning to the 2,000+ contraption we have here, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the overly boosted pony doing its thing on the dyno, while delivering a bewildering soundtrack. So you'd better turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.



