autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2,200 HP Ford Mustang Sets Dyno World Record for Most Powerful S550, Goes Raging

 
29 Mar 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You'd be surprised to find out how many enthusiasts out there look at the current S550 generation of the Ford Mustang and see the pony as being extremely underpowered. And you're about to see what is the most extreme case of the kind, at least to date.
To be more precise, a Mustang GT has recently set a new dyno world record for the world's most powerful S550. The heavily massaged Blue Oval demon managed to deliver no less than 2,006 ponies at the wheels, which, translated into the crank output that manufacturers offer, means anywhere between 2,200 and 2,300 hp.

The 'Stang has been reworked by New Mexico-based Hellion Power Systems. Given the fact that this is a drag strip animal, drivability was not a priority, so the crew went for a single turbo setup involving a monstrous 98mm turbocharger.

Oh, and we also have to mention that the factory engine has been replaced with a MMR Gen X billet aluminum block.What about the stock motor - how far can the developer take the 5.0-liter mill?
Some of you might want to know how far the said aftermarket specialist can take the factory Coyote block. Well, you should know that, for instance, the company's twin-turbo 62mm setup has taken the GT incarnation of the Mustang to 952 horsepower at the wheels.

So yes, the Coyote can nearly hit 1,000 ponies, in this case with an automatic tranny and we've added a pair of photos that document the dyno run at the end of the image gallery to your right.

Returning to the 2,000+ contraption we have here, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the overly boosted pony doing its thing on the dyno, while delivering a bewildering soundtrack. So you'd better turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.

Ford Mustang dyno extreme turbo
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075
2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67