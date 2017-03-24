Ford Gets Sued By 2016 Shelby GT350 In Class Action Suit, It's About Performance

Ford
is being sued by a group of disgruntled owners of MY2016 Shelby GT350 Mustangs
because the cars are prone to overheating and power loss on the track.
Only four plaintiffs have been named at the moment, but the Ford has sold about 4,000 MY2016 Shelby GT350 Mustang
cars. According to the documents that were filed, the owners claim that Ford fitted the vehicles with faulty transmissions and rear differentials, which can overheat in “as little as 15 minutes.”
According to the plaintiffs, Ford fixed the issue with MY2017 vehicles, but owners of the 2016 cars were told to fix the problems themselves. This is a breach of warranty, claim the plaintiffs.
Their side is represented by Hagens Berman, which is a law firm that is famous for class-action lawsuits against large enterprises, Automotive News
reports.
Steve Berman, a managing partner at the law firm, explained that Ford convinced its clients of the Shelby GT350 Mustang that the product is “track ready,” but “was aware that the defect would bar the vehicles from ever being the hotrod customers paid for.”
Ford’s officials have stated that they do not comment on pending litigation, and they said the firm had not been served with the suit. The Blue Oval’s representatives also said that the company is “committed to providing its customers with top-quality vehicles.”
While browsing through related news on this story, we found a 2016 Ford technical service bulletin
for the Shelby GT350
. It was posted on the GT350 owners' forum, and called for a replacement of the transmission.
That issue was probably not turned into a recall because the vehicles were still drivable, but with a diagnostic trouble code on their dashboards because of a defective sensor. However, to the best of our knowledge, Ford handled the replacement of the potentially faulty transmissions.
The 2016 Shelby GT350 Mustang features the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever offered by the Blue Oval, and it was also the highest-revving V8 ever made by the company. The 5.2-liter flat-plane crankshaft unit could go as high as 8,250 rpm.