autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

First Mustang Hardtop To Receive a VIN Heads To Auction

 
23 Mar 2017, 8:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the rarified air of top-tier collector's cars, the Mustang doesn’t normally have a place. This fellow here, however, is no ordinary pony car, but the genesis of the breed. This is 5F07U100002, the first VIN assigned to a hardtop Mustang.
Slated to go under the hammer at Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2017 sale, serial number 00002 has been with the same owner since the year 1997. The Caspian Blue over Blue pony had its body transferred from the pilot plant in Allen Park to the Dearborn facility to become a pre-production VIN car, and as you might’ve guessed from the 13-inch skinny tires, it doesn’t hide a V8 under the hood.

The engine bay is full of 170 cubic inches (2.8 liter) of Thriftpower inline-six, running a one-barrel carburetor. Connected to a three-speed manual, the entry-level motor was good for 105 hp and 156 lb-ft back in 1964. It’s not exactly mind-boggling performance, but then again, don’t forget that this Mustang has more historical significance than other first-generation cars.

“What about the first-ever Mustang?” About that, VIN 5F08F100001 went official in February 1964, rolling off the assembly line as a convertible. It, together with 5F07U100002, were manufactured so that Canadian dealers would have the Mustang in their showrooms for introduction day, April 17.

All in all, it’s estimated that anything between 150 to 180 pre-production vehicles were built between February 10 and March 5, 1964. In the book “Mustang Genesis,” Bob Fria underlines that Ford didn’t necessarily build Mustangs consecutively by VIN. As if that wasn’t abnormal enough, Fria learned that 100002 never made it to the Mustang’s introduction in April.

"The Caspian Blue hardtop was somehow misrouted,” ending up at a dealership in Yukon in May 1964. But as fate would have it, the passing of time was good to the first two units of the Mustang.

The convertible (100001) is currently owned by Ford and it’s displayed at the Henry Ford Museum. The hardtop Mustang (100002), meanwhile, is looking for a new owner. And as expected from such a once-in-a-lifetime proposition, there's no estimate on this pony.
Ford Mustang auction Ford classic car retro pony car
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075
2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67