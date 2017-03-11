autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Ford Taught Chinese To Its Sync 3 System, Even The Mustang Understands It

 
11 Mar 2017, 15:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Ford’s engineering team in Nanjing has managed to implement a Chinese language pack for the SYNC 3 multimedia unit.
The breakthrough involves recognizing written Chinese inputted with the swipe of a finger, which can be done by either driver (while the car is still), or the passenger, when the vehicle is in motion.

Ford placed the Mustang at the forefront of this new capability, but other cars offered by the Blue Oval will also benefit from the technology, including the Focus, Edge, Kuga, Explorer, and Taurus Limited Edition.

It may not seem that hard to implement a new language pack into an automobile, but Ford has explained what makes written Chinese so complicated. Previous systems that did this required users to use pinyin, which is the phonetic spellings of Chinese words using the alphabet.

From there, users had to select one of the multiple characters, all of which have similar pronunciations.

You can understand that this takes more time than using another language, so Ford wanted to change that. Moreover, pinyin is hard for some people, especially elder users, Ford says.

The Blue Oval’s engineering team managed to implement a system that understands each stroke of the character as it is being made on the touchscreen. It is turned into a typeface, and over 2,500 commonly used characters in Chinese are already integrated.

SYNC 3 understands a range of different writing habits and styles, and this is done to comprehend what the user is attempting to write.

According to Ford, the screen understands inputs written at angles of up to 15 degrees from horizontal. Moreover, voice controls know Mandarin Chinese, and the entire setup has been adapted to work with the Chinese way of taking directions.

The SYNC Supervisor for Ford Asia Pacific, Fisher Xu, has explained that people in China provide instructions using points of interest and building names, instead of regular street numbers.

The system is different from other places in the world, which caused difficulties for this category of users. That is why SYNC 3 has been adapted to understand this local preference in a seamless way.

Ford Mustang SYNC 3 Ford SYNC Chinese China Ford technology
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075
2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67