Ford Introduces Pedestrian Detection Function That Works At Night

Ford has announced it has enhanced its autonomous emergency braking systems with a function that can detect pedestrians at night.
The additional functionality of the technology offered by the Blue Oval will debut on the Fiesta, Mustang, and F-150. According to its makers, it works by scanning the road ahead, including the pavement, to see if people are present and if they could step in front of the vehicle.

Evidently, the Pedestrian Detection function works in the day as well, but Ford underlined its role in the night.

Are you wondering how it works? Well, the car has a radar in the bumper, and a camera in the windshield, and the two are trained to work together by cross-checking their results with the ones in a database of “pedestrian shapes.” Thanks to the latter, the system eliminates potential false positives like trees and road signs.

Evidently, this is not entirely foolproof, but the cameras make 30 snapshots every second, and the system analyzes each of them with cross-references to the radar’s findings and the database. If an imminent collision with a pedestrian is detected, the system will warn the driver through audible and visual means.

If there is no action from the motorist, the system steps in and applies the brakes to avoid a collision. In Europe, the 2018 Ford Fiesta will be the first car from this brand to get the system.

American clients will get it on the Mustang and F-150 of the 2018 model year, but it will reach the rest of the products in the lineup shortly.

According to a survey conducted by Opinion Matters, 81% of the 5,030 European drivers questioned admitted to being scared of driving at night.

A third feared that they might get involved in an accident, while most do not feel comfortable driving during the nighttime because of poor vision. One in five drivers questioned said that they the fear of hitting a pedestrian while driving at night.
