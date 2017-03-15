autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Ford Mustang Is Instagram's Most Mentioned Classic Car, Won't Get Most Likes

 
15 Mar 2017, 16:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Americans love classic cars, and the most popular models are what most would describe as “muscle cars.”
However, there are a few American classics out there that are not defined by their quarter-mile times back in the day. A study that examined 198,000 Instagram posts has found the most mentioned brands, along with the most liked cars on the social network focused on pictures and short videos.

Apparently, the Ford Mustang is the most named model on Instagram when the #classicar hashtag is used. It is followed by the Corvette, Camaro, and GTO.

However, if you want to post a picture of a classic American car on Instagram with the same hashtag, and you want the most likes, you must photograph something else.

The makers of the study did note that they did not count the posts with Mustang that did not write “Ford Mustang.” This could mean that the results could be for the Blue Oval’s pony car, but all of the models on the list followed the same rule: their names had to be specified along with the make.

According to Auto Nation, who made a study on the matter, the Pontiac Grand Prix is the most liked #classiccar on Instagram. It is followed by the Dodge Charger and the Chevrolet Camaro. Ford’s Mustang only comes in sixth place, after the Chevy Chevelle and Plymouth Road Runner.

A quick look through the list reveals that General Motors products are more attractive than their competitors from the Big Three. However, a GM brand present on this list with three models, Pontiac, has been discontinued. The same can be said about Chrysler’s Plymouth.

Fortunately for GM, it still sells the Camaro and Corvette, which are two nameplates with a long history behind them, and with a broad fan base, as you can observe.

If the most popular brands and models were to be divided by decades, GM wins again, because the Impala is the most liked of the 1950s, and the Chevelle leads the 1970s.

Dodge’s Charger leads the 1960s, which is understandable is you consider the popularity of the first and second generation models, both launched in that decade.

If we were to look at the popularity of the #classiccar and #carshow hashtags, it looks like Nevada is the winner, followed by California and Florida. All three have a warm climate, which helps ensure that these cars do not rust into oblivion because of road salt and freezing winter temperatures.
Ford Mustang Charger Mustang Camaro Instagram classic classic cars
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our Ford Mustang Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075