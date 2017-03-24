Possible 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang Spied Flaunting Front Fender Louvers

The S550
has been around for quite a while now. Production started at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant back in July 2014, and the greatest variant up to the 2018 Mustang continues to be the GT350, R model included. But where is the Shelby GT500, the big bad Mustang to rule all ‘Stangs?
A document on the 2018 Shelby GT350
reveals that the last model year of the GT350 won’t get the facelifted face of the 2018 Mustang. And time has taught us that Ford doesn’t do the GT350 and GT500 concomitantly. It’s a given, then, that the earliest we’ll get to see the new GT500 in dealership lots is in 2018 for the 2019 model year. Still, the wait will be well worth it.
Mustang6G
forum member Jay159866 captured a prototype of a go-faster ‘Stang up on lift, which strikes a discordant note from earlier GT500 test mules
. Look at the front fenders. Look at the racecar-inspired louvers located above the wheel arches. Intriguing stuff, alright! The mule photographed by Jay159866 isn’t confirmed to be a 2019 Shelby GT500, but if FoMoCo goes forward with those louvers, I’m definitely down with it.
Even though the carbon fiber wheels are the same units as found on the GT350R, the work-in-progress rear wing has a different design. Another detail that proves this is just a testbed is represented by the pre-facelift headlights. It’s only natural to assume, then, that the actual GT500 will adopt elements from the 2018 Ford Mustang GT
, including the somewhat awkward face.
The forum thread where these photos were posted also features quite an interesting line, as follows: “I can tell you that I overheard. They were testing TT's, but they have switched to a blower.”
Well, I’ll be damned! I wouldn’t have the GT500 any other way than with a thumping great supercharger under the hood, not a turbocharging system.
But curiously enough, that hood doesn’t look as if it can clear a supercharger.