2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Hatchback Price Set From $26,310

Introduced for MY 2017 on the sedan body style, the Opel-based 1.6-liter turbo diesel will also be available on the 2018 Hatchback
. The difference in pricing between the two equivalent models is a little steep, though: $24,670 versus $26,310 including destination.
That’s $1,640 for an extra door and the same 22.7 cubic feet (643 liters) of trunk capacity with the rear seats up as the sedan. But in contrast to the three-box model, the hatchback can handle cargo much better. The said detail still doesn’t explain the discrepancy.
In truth, it all boils down to one’s preference in body style. As per Cars Direct
, only two trim levels will be available for the 2018 MY: LT Manual and LT Automatic, with the latter commanding a $430 premium compared to the stick shift. The EPA has yet to release the fuel economy ratings for the Cruze Diesel Hatchback, but do expect very similar figures to what the Cruze Sedan Diesel offers.
At 52 miles per gallon highway
for the manual, there’s no other non-hybrid or non-EV in the United States more frugal than this variant of the Cruze is. Opting for GM’s Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speed automatic equals to a drop to 47 mpg. In the city, expect 30 mpg for the manual and 31 mpg for the new-gen slushbox.
It’s worth noting that the Cruze Diesel Hatchback comes as standard with the RS Package, equaling to 18-inch wheels, sportified bits and bobs all around the body, and a little rear spoiler for added aerodynamic efficiency. The Convenience Package is also standard, adding goodies such as an 8-way power driver’s seat, keyless entry and start, and heated front seats. The automatic
version ups the ante with remote start.
With Volkswagen out of the diesel game in the U.S. due to the emissions scandal, the Chevrolet Cruze Diesel finds itself in a class of its own. If you’re on a budget, you can still get a TDI
-engined Jetta or Golf from unsold inventory
. With discounts as sizable as $8,500, it’s a pretty good deal if you consider the oil-burning Cruze too expensive.