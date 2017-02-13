autoevolution

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan Returns 52 MPG Highway, Priced From $24,670

 
If you think that the Dieselgate scandal made the diesel engine an unpopular alternative to gasoline, think again. Following Volkswagen’s blunder, other automakers continue to push the envelope in this area, General Motors included. Hence, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan is now available with a turbo diesel powerplant that barely sips any fuel.
A lot of time has passed since the golden bowtie said that the Cruze would add a diesel to the lineup. Now we know what Chevy was talking about: a 1.6-liter EcoTec based on the 1.6 CDTI employed by Opel in the Astra. In the Cruze Sedan Diesel, the four-banger develops 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm) of grunt (SAE-certified).

By comparison, the single-turbo version of the Euro-spec 1.6 CDTI prides itself on 134 horsepower (100 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. Having passed all the stringent U.S. environmental validation, the turbo diesel mill boasts the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in the United States: 52 miles per gallon highway.

The Cruze Diesel sedan offers up to 702 highway miles on one tank of fuel. In terms of city driving, mileage stands at 30 miles per gallon. For the combined cycle, make that 37 mpg. These figures apply to the six-speed manual model. Customers that opt for the Hydra-Matic 9T50 automatic should be aware that highway mileage is a bit worse: 47 mpg. In its defense, the nine-speed tranny offers better mileage in the city (31 mpg) and the same combined figure as the manual (37 mpg).

“Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more,” said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing. “With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all.”

Including the $875 destination charge, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan kicks off at $24,670. The Cruze Diesel Hatch will be added to the lineup for the 2018 model year.
