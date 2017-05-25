2018 Honda Odyssey Goes on Sale Starting at $29,990

America would be crazy not to fall back in love with minivans after the Honda Odyssey came out. I mean, it's supremely practical, beautiful to look at, and it only costs from $29,990 before delivery charges. That makes it way cheaper than a Mercedes CLA-Class ($32,700) or an Audi A3
($31,200).
And it's not like you'll be wanting for luxury features, as the new Odyssey pretty much goes toe to toe with those cheap premium sedans. You've got 4G LTE Wi-Fi built into the car, CabinWatch so you can see the kids in the back, and Honda Sensing on EX trims and above.
We'll try to run you through the range, but first, let's point out that the 2018 Odyssey is also as fast as a small premium sedan because it's been equipped with a new 3.5-liter V6 that makes 280 horsepower and the Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission (Touring and above). Take that you 7-speed Germans!
And it's thanks to that new gearbox that the Odyssey
is more economical than before, with an EPA rating of 19/28/22 mpg city/highway/combined.
Right, on to the model range, which starts with the LX. When you take the $900 destination charge into account, you're paying $30,890, but they give you quite a lot of kit: 18-inch alloy wheels and tire (+1 inch over the 2017 model), a laminated windshield, dual-zone climate control, active noise canceling, steering wheel paddle shifters, capless refueling and lots of airbags.
But I think you want the EX, which starts at $34,760 with the destination. The safety stuff pretty much sells it: Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control. But there's a whole lot more equipment, like the Magic Slide 2nd-row seats, 3-zone climate control, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic high beams, remote engine start, heated seats with lumbar support and more.
The middle of the range is taken up by the $38,260 Odyssey EX-L, which boosts the luxury level. It has things like leather seat and steering wheel, memory functions, a powered tailgate and a cool moonroof.
We'd skip the EX-L and go for the $40,260 EX-L Navi Res. For the extra $2,000, you get navigation, a rear entertainment system with Blu-Ray and streaming functions, two wireless headphones and even HDMI ports, so you can use a laptop to play movies.
But the cars in Honda's press photos appear to be Touring or Elite models, costing $45,410 or $47,570, respectively. They add even more luxury features, like LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, ventilated seats or the 550-watt, 11-speaker premium audio.