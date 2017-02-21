autoevolution

2018 Citroen C3 Picasso Makes a Snowy Appearance Before Official Unveiling

 
The second generation of the funky looking Citroen C3 Picasso may transform from the lovable mini MPV into a slightly more rugged-looking crossover once the 2018 model is unveiled.
We say this because way before the PSA Group officially admitted that the company is thinking about acquiring Opel from GM, a series of joint projects between Peugeot/Citroen and Opel were made public.

Among them, the recently unveiled Opel Crossland X crossover is a not so distant platform cousin to at least one PSA product, and that product is none other than the 2018 Citroen C3 Picasso.

Judging by both the overall look of the pre-production prototype caught by our spy photographers in Northern Sweden and its close relationship with the Crossland X, it would be safe to assume that the C3 Picasso replacement will be a combination between an MPV and a compact crossover. Either that or simply an urban crossover in the style of the equally funky looking C4 Cactus.

With that in mind, even the name of the C3 Picasso could be changed, thus burying the little MPV's legacy forever.

Either way, what is known for sure is that the upcoming Citroen model will have a similar size with the Opel Crossland X and other common bits and pieces, including engines, transmissions, and suspension parts.

This can be a plus for some and a minus for others, depending on perspective, but it wouldn't be the first time that a French car with German underpinnings is successful. Despite its imminent unveiling, most likely at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show or soon after it, the C3 Picasso replacement is still covered from roof to tires in heavy camouflage, so it's pretty hard to discern its overall design.

That being said, you should expect the model to look like a miniaturized version of the C4 Cactus when it goes official, sprinkled with some Citroen C3 design motifs.
