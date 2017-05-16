autoevolution

Audi Releases U.S. Pricing for Its Updated Range, Tops at $194,400

 
Like its parent company Volkswagen, Audi is still feeling some of the whiplash following the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in September 2015. Well, at least as far as its U.S. operations are concerned, because over in Europe the compression-igniters never ceased to do just fine.
Being a more premium brand, however, meant that the ratio of diesel to gasoline cars wasn’t as favorable to the former as in the case of Volkswagen, so the impact was a little diminished over here as well. Besides, Audi has a few things going on for it such as the RS models or the R8 super sports car (some might even call it a “supercar”).

Speaking of which, it’s the R8 Coupe V10 Plus that has the honor of being the most expensive Audi model the brand’s customers in the States can buy, with a starting price of $194,400, a full $30,000 over the non-Plus model. Meanwhile, the Spyder version is priced at $177,100

Breathing down the neck of the R8s in this list of updated models is the RS7 sportback with its Performance version selling for $130,700, while the plain one goes for $113,900. At the other end of the scale sits the A3 Sedan with the 2.0-liter turbo engine that’s just $31,950 in its basic trim (Premium), but can reach $40,700 for the Prestige level.

On the SUV front, Audi’s range starts with the front-wheel-drive Q3 model which is just $1,000 more than the basic A3 Sedan, presenting a plausible explanation as to why SUVs are selling so well these days. Even the range-topping Q7 isn’t really that expensive at $65,400 (3.0-liter turbo, Prestige trim) considering the level of equipment it offers and the vast amount of interior space.

Those looking for an Audi A3 Sportback are presented with just one option, the hybrid e-tron which uses a 1.4-liter turbo engine in conjunction with an electric motor. The only hybrid in the model year 2018 Audi lineup has a price range between $39,500 and $48,100.

Audi stays true to its premium credentials by keeping a pretty high entry point (the A3 Sedan at $31,959), but it also offers a few convenient deals - particularly the Q7 SUV, which isn't just affordable in its segment, but also a lot better than the previous generation.
