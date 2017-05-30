autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Si Has Choppy Ride, Says Consumer Reports

 
30 May 2017, 10:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just because a car is sporty doesn't mean that the suspension can't glide over most bumps. But Honda chose to give the new Civic Si a stiff ride, which Consumer Reports says will make you aware of every imperfection in the road.
In typical fashion, CR also complains about the lack of standard safety systems. However, we don't agree. Pedestrian detection or blind spot warning would have made an already expensive car even more so and might have also added weight which most buyers don't want to be there.

But we do agree that Honda needs to up its infotainment system game. Even Ford has listened to some of the complaints and made SYNC 3 easier to use. So why can't the Civic do the same?

The new Civic Si claws back some points in the fun department, offering a lot of enjoyment for not that much money. Some say that it needs more power and a bigger engine, but the appeal of this car is in the balance. It's got more than the specs would lead you to believe and it still offers all of the standard car's convenience.

This isn't a Civic Sport with more power. The 205 hp engine responds differently to the standard 1.5-liter turbo. The car has lower suspension, stiffer springs and stabilizer bars, adaptive dampers, and a limited-slip differential. For $200 extra, you can have the 18-inch wheels shod in 235/40 Goodyear Eagle F1 summer rubber.

Both the coupe and sedan start at $23,900. We dig the wing fitted to the 2-door, but the sedan is a more practical version, so it's going to be more practical. The color is pretty much the only option you can specify. The upside is that it undercuts the competition, the downside being that you can't have leather heated seats, navigation or a big sunroof. All those things make rivals like the GTI, BRZ or Focus ST a little cooler.

The closest competitor to a Civic Si is Hyundai's new Elantra Sport, which highlights another small flaw: Honda's lack of an affordable twin-clutch gearbox in America. It's up to you to decide if that's an issue.

2017 Honda Civic Si Honda Civic Consumer Reports Honda
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62