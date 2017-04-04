Honda Confirms 2017 Civic Si Will Get 1.5 VTEC Turbo

In two days’ time, Honda will lift the veils off the Civic X in go-faster Si form. To be offered in both coupe and sedan body styles, the all-new Civic Si is also confirmed to receive a high-output version of the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo
, matched exclusively to a short-throw six-speed manual.
Before the Si makes its “dynamic video”
debut on Honda
’s YouTube channel, the manufacturer let it slip that this fellow is the real deal as far as sportiness and agility are concerned. Considering how nice to drive the old model
with the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter VTEC was, I have no doubt that’s more than just your average marketing babble.
Slated to go on sale for the 2017 model year, the Civic Si Coupe will look very similar to the prototype that was presented at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Si Sedan, however, has yet to be seen, not even as a pre-production affair. The wait will be well worth it, though.
Here’s a quote that should give an idea on why Civic fans are head over heels for the upcoming Si: “Additional performance upgrades include a new active damper system, variable ratio steering system, helical limited-slip differential and available high-performance tires.”
Regarding the active dampers, the Euro-spec Civic
has those since 2014. The Type R, which is due to arrive in the U.S. for 2018, also gets the handling-enhancing feature. The limited-slip diff also comes as a bit of a surprise, but what I’m most curious about is how well Honda managed to fine-tune the variable ratio steering system.
Horsepower
is still a mystery at this point in time, but it’s best to brace ourselves for more than the old model’s 205 horsepower. In terms of torque, Honda sent an e-mail to its subscribers only recently, through which it revealed that 192 pound-feet
is what the 1.5L has to offer in the Civic Si.