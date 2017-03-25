autoevolution
2018 Honda Civic Si Has 192 Lb-Ft Of Torque To Play With

 
25 Mar 2017, 9:28 UTC ·
by
The former generation of the Civic in Si guise lived up to its name as a sporty but not too over-the-top coupe. The all-new model, as expected, is more of the same. But in the torque department, it betters its predecessor by a small margin.
Honda revealed the 2018 Civic Si way back in November at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show as a pre-production prototype. The Japanese automaker made it clear that there’s a 1.5-liter Turbo VTEC hiding under the hood, but didn’t go deeper than that. As in Honda “forgot” to say just how much goodies the 1.5-liter four-banger has to its name.

In the Civic EX-T manual, the powerplant develops 174 ponies at 5,500 rpm and 167 pound-feet between 1,800 and 5,500 rpm. Move on up to the CR-V, and the same 1.5-liter Turbo VTEC ups the ante to 190 ponies at 5,600 rpm and 179 pound-feet between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm. In the Civic Si for the 2018 model year, it’s a given to look forward to more than the 205 hp churned out by the old 2.0-liter naturally aspirated VTEC motor.

220 to 230 seems to be the sweet spot for the new generation, and as for torque, an e-mail sent by Honda to its subscribers reveals that 192 pound-feet will have to make do. The said e-mail, which was published on the Civic X forums, also states that those 192 lb-ft will be “making your everyday errands more exciting than ever.” Yeah, whatever you say, Honda, whatever you say.

Civic enthusiasts that want proper excitement from their compact runabouts need no look any further than the Type R. Indeed, boys and girls, the automaker has finally decided to bring the Civic Type R in the United States, and it’s coming for the 2018 model year with a zingy 2.0-liter turbo engine.

The 306-horsepower hot hatchback will have its official U.S. debut in April, at the 2017 New York Auto Show. There, Honda will also present the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Electric, two mid-size sedans that will complement the existing Clarity Fuel Cell.
