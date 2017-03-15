Honda To Debut U.S.-Spec FK8 Civic Type R At 2017 New York Auto Show

autoevolution
Following its first public outing in Geneva, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is slated to cross the big blue pond in April. Internally referred to as the FK8, the hot hatchbach will be joined at the 2017 New York Auto Show by two new variants of the Clarity sedan.
The Civic Type R in U.S.-spec form is big news for Honda fans. Not only is it the first-ever Honda to wear the Type R badge in the United States, but the new kid on the block is also touted as being the most fun-to-drive Civic of them all. And just like the model it replaces, it’s got a turbo and a manual.

Honda made it clear that the six-speed stick shift is essential for a sporty driving experience, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Ford did pretty much the same thing with the Focus RS, so that’s a closed case from my point of view. In agreement with the original recipe for hot hatchbacks, drive from the 2.0-liter mill is sent to the front axle. More specifically, 316 HP (320 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). By comparison, the Chevrolet Camaro with the 2.0-liter LTG turbo is 41 ponies down on the new-generation Civic Type R.

"We're happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president & general manager of Honda in America. What's more, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Electric will also premiere in the Big Apple.

Teased only last week, the siblings of the Clarity Fuel Cell have their own specialties. The Electric is expected to sell for something like $35,000 before incentives, which is good value for money considering that it’s an electrified mid-size sedan. The bad news is, an unconfirmed report alleges that the Clarity Electric’s range will be limited to 80 miles (129 km) or thereabout.

Those suffering from range anxiety, yours truly included, would rather the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. Up to this point, Honda let slip two details about this model: A) a “hyper-efficient gasoline-hybrid extended range mode;” B) it will be able to travel more than 40 miles (64 km) on electric power alone.
