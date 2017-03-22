2017 Honda CR-V Crashes Its Way To IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Introduced in October 2016 at the Detroit Auto Show and on sale since December, the fifth generation of the CR-V is a make-or-break product for Honda in the United States. Safety accolades weigh a lot in the eyes of buyers, hence the CR-V was designed to be as safe as possible whatever the IIHS
might throw at it.
In the latest round of crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety put the CR-V
through its paces only to find out it cuts the mustard. The IIHS awarded the compact crossover “Good”
ratings across the board. Be it the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, head restraints or seats, the CR-V is sufficiently crashworthy to earn top marks. What about crash avoidance, though?
Opt for the Honda Sensing Package and Collision Mitigation Brake System, and the CR-V can also operate the brakes in the driver’s stead in certain scenarios. The IIHS has three such tests: forward collision warning, low-speed autobrake, and high-speed autobrake
. Even at 25 miles per hour, Honda’s crossover managed to avoid a collision.
Given these results, the IIHS rewarded the CR-V with the Top Safety Pick+ rating
. This, however, does not mean that the model isn’t without its faults. Case in point: parents planning on installing a child seat will have a hard time doing so, the reason why the CR-V scored an “acceptable”
in this department. Then there’s headlight performance. Be it the LED reflector- or the halogen-type headlights, Honda could’ve done a better job. Thus, an “acceptable”
rating was awarded.
Pricing for the latest and the greatest CR-V kicks off from $24,045
for the entry-level LX grade, which comes with a CVT
and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. Mind you, it’s the EX or above trims you want because those pack a punchier engine in the form of a 1.5-liter turbo that returns up to 30 mpg combined. Last, but certainly not least, all-wheel-drive is a $1,300 option regardless of trim level.