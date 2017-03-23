autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Honda Shows Off 2018 Civic Type R In Promo Video, Exhaust Note Included

 
23 Mar 2017, 16:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Gnarly. That’s the best word to describe the exhaust note of the FK8-chassis Civic Type R. And as the U.S. waits for the first Honda-badge Type R vehicle to arrive at dealer lots, the Japanese automaker thought that it would be nice to flaunt what the most powerful Civic ever is all about. And boy, it’s badass!
The source of the thundering rumble is a zingy 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Internally referred to as the K20C1, the powerplant sends drive to the front wheels exclusively through a six-speed manual. For what it’s worth, anything other than a manual would ruin the Type R’s character.

Manufactured in the United Kingdom, the newest and the greatest Civic of the Type R variety produces 320 PS (316 horsepower) and a peak torque rated at 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). In other words, the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo bests the Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost in terms of ponies. It also ties the Camaro 2.0 LTG in the torque department. The thing is, the U.S.-spec Type R gets 306 horsepower, not 316 as the European and Japanese variants boast.

Power, however, isn’t the Civic Type R’s strongest point. Handling is, and differences over the former generation confirm that Honda worked a lot to make the newcomer a driver’s car. For starters, engineers managed to get torsional rigidity up by 38 percent. The front strut suspension, meanwhile, benefits from a different geometry, designed to minimize the torque steer.

The rear axle is kept in check by an independent multi-link setup derived from the regular Civic, but improved with things such as high-rigidity arms. Adaptive dampers also help in the twisties, whereas the body shell offers “best-in-class balance between lift and drag.” What Honda tries to say by that, in layman’s terms, is that the Type R has great high-speed stability.

The FK8 Type R will set foot on U.S. soil in April at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

2018 Honda Civic Type R US honda civic type r hot hatchback Honda Civic turbo Honda
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62