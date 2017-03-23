2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 Price and Specs Revealed

The iconic Yamaha R6 made a return in 2017, looking almost exactly like its bigger R1
brother, while coming with more power and greater handling. The Japanese motorcycle builder now released full specifications and pricing for the much-awaited YZF-R6.
In Europe, at least, the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6
will reach dealerships mid-April and will be offered at a starting price of €13,995 (might differ for each country). In the good ol’ US of A, the same model starts at $12,199.
Regarding its technical specification, the mystery has been solved - the new 599cc inline-four engine develops 87.1 kW (118.4 PS) at 14,500 rpm and 61.7 Nm (45.5 lb-ft) of torque at 10,500 rpm.
As the regulations impose, the new engine is also EU4 compliant and runs with the most advanced electronic control technology ever seen on the R6 model so far.
Its new 6-level Traction Control System
(TCS
) allows you to select different modes while riding - and for outstanding acceleration, there's a new Quick Shift System (QSS) that facilitates clutchless upshifts through the close ratio 6-speed transmission.
In addition, the new model benefits from a number of other YZF-R1 technologies as well as further refinements that improve overall precision and control, making the new YZF-R6 sharper than ever!
Yamaha have developed a wide range of Genuine Accessories - including a selection of nonstreet-legal Racing Parts - that enable each YZF-R6 owner to enhance performance and customize styling, and create a unique and individual race machine.
The range includes a full race exhaust and a street legal muffler, as well as a variety of lightweight billet guards and protectors. There's also a choice of brake and clutch levers, as well as rear seat covers and screens - plus a whole lot more.
With the My Garage app you can build and view your ultimate YZF-R6 on a tablet or smartphone.