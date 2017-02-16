Honda Confirms New Civic Type R For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Civic X
has been around for quite long time now. Introduced in sedan form in September 2015, the coupe followed soon after. Then the prototype for the hatchback headlined the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, with production starting in September 2016.
What’s missing from this picture? It’s obvious: the Civic Type R is the missing piece of this puzzle. Following numerous sightings on the Nurburgring, on the streets of Europe, and in the U.S.
, the Type R is finally ready to present itself in production-ready guise.
This March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Type R will share the floor with the Clarity Fuel Cell and a concept that’s christened NeuV. In the automaker’s own words, “the highlight of Honda’s show presence will be”
the all-new Civic Type R
, “which has been engineered to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot hatch segment.”
The latter part of that quote is interesting, to say the least.
Like its predecessor, the new kid on the block will have its drive sent to the front wheels, meaning that the Japanese automaker refused to give in to Ford’s challenge of going AWD
. The Civic Type R is also confirmed to pack “Honda’s latest 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo,”
a detail that superimposes on every report regarding the matter of propulsion.
Production is programmed to commence this summer at Honda’s UK Manufacturing facility in Swindon, United Kingdom
. What this means is that the United States will get the go-faster hatchback as a 2018 model year. The Civic Type R will be exported to all four corners of the world, including its domestic market of Japan.
The advent of the Civic Type R in the U.S. is a significant moment for the automotive industry and Honda aficionados for a reason: it marks the first time that any Honda-badged Type R has been sold in the U.S. Previously, only the Acura brand had the opportunity to sell Type R-branded vehicles in the United States
.
Output remains a mystery, though. According to the most recent reports, 310 PS (306 horsepower) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) is the minimum amount of firepower expected from the Civic
to rule all Civics. A six-speed manual will act as the only means to swap cogs.