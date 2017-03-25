2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spotted in German Traffic, Almost Ready for Debut

With the three-pointed star preparing to introduce the 2018 S-Class facelift, a prototype of the Mercedes-AMG S63 has recently been spotted in German traffic.





As for the cabin, we already know that the instrument cluster and the central infotainment display will appear as a single unit. The center console-placed rotary controller for the Comand system could also be replaced with a touchpad, as displayed by a prototype we previously



In current trim, the Affalterbach-built 4.0-liter V8 of the luxobarge delivers 612 ponies and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist. Expect the refresh to bring an output premium, at least as far as the maximum torque is concerned.



In fact, the most improtant tech change will take place in the gearbox department. To be more precise, the aging 7G-Tronic will make room for a 9G-Tronic whose torque converter will be replaced by an AMG -developed multi-plate clutch.



If the carmaker maintains the current powertrain scheme, we'll see right-hand-drive markets receiving the



The facelift will also bring assets on the autonomous driving front. Since the S-Class has always been the gateway through which new technology enters the MB line-up, we'll see the model one-upping the latest self-driving features that were installed on the 2017 E-Class.







