2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spotted in German Traffic, Almost Ready for Debut

 
25 Mar 2017, 12:39 UTC ·
by
With the three-pointed star preparing to introduce the 2018 S-Class facelift, a prototype of the Mercedes-AMG S63 has recently been spotted in German traffic.
Despite prototypes such as the one seen here having been testing for quite a while, the vehicle is still covered in heavy camouflage.

As for the cabin, we already know that the instrument cluster and the central infotainment display will appear as a single unit. The center console-placed rotary controller for the Comand system could also be replaced with a touchpad, as displayed by a prototype we previously spied.

In current trim, the Affalterbach-built 4.0-liter V8 of the luxobarge delivers 612 ponies and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist. Expect the refresh to bring an output premium, at least as far as the maximum torque is concerned.

In fact, the most improtant tech change will take place in the gearbox department. To be more precise, the aging 7G-Tronic will make room for a 9G-Tronic whose torque converter will be replaced by an AMG-developed multi-plate clutch.

If the carmaker maintains the current powertrain scheme, we'll see right-hand-drive markets receiving the S63 in rear-wheel-drive form, while, the a spicier version of the automaker's new 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive will be offered on other markets. Certain tail-out enthusiasts expect the revised S63 to borrow the Drift mode of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S, but, given the destination of the larger sedan, the chances are slim.

The facelift will also bring assets on the autonomous driving front. Since the S-Class has always been the gateway through which new technology enters the MB line-up, we'll see the model one-upping the latest self-driving features that were installed on the 2017 E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has let it slip that the revamped incarnation of its flagship sedan will land next month, which might mean we'll get to see the lavish machine making its debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

