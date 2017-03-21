autoevolution
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Concept Spotted Driving Out of Geneva

 
The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is almost over, but we still have a few things that we want to show you. For example, there's a really cool video of the GT Concept leaving the event under its own power, proving that it's a working prototype, not just a pretty face.
The blinged out four-door coupe is looking like a combination between a tuner special and the AMG of the future, boasting no wing mirrors and huge chromed out wheels. Considering how comfortable the driver feels squeezing the expensive concept through the venue, we'd say the door-mounted cameras are working just fine.

The Germans are known for their engineering, not design. But between the new Porsche Panamera and this GT Concept, Stuttgart could be considered the car design capital of Europe.

The concept is what happens when you take the already successful GT formula and add two more doors for extra practicality. The proportions are undeniably different to those of the regular car, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, they are so widely set apart that some people might want to own both.

The concept is what you'd call a modern 4-door supercar. Wearing the EQ Power+ badge, it uses a combination of the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, a high-performance electric motor and a lightweight battery to get a total system output of over 800 horsepower. I think that many supercar companies want to build something just like this.

Mercedes says it expects a production car with a similar engine to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds, which is about as fast as you'd want to go in a four-door.

The design of the GT Concept has been pulled in every direction. For example, the back boasts a centrally mounted exhaust just like the GT R, framed by a complex-shaped carbon fiber diffuser. But the shape of the trunk is similar to classic pre-WWII exotics. At the front, you have 3D animated headlights and an rim-lit grill with active shutters.

