Audi Confirms 2018 A8 Debut Date For July 11, 2017

The A8 is a bit of a misfit in the full-size luxury sedan segment. Not exactly the driving machine the BMW 7 Series
is, nor the luxobarge the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
is, the A8 has always been a bit of an inbetweener. What’s more, the current generation is also a bit long in the tooth, and in dire need of an all-new replacement.
The third-generation A8, also known as the D4 and Typ 4H, was introduced way back in 2009, boasting an exterior design penned by Christian Winkelmann. Facelifted in 2013 for the 2014 model year, the A8 is now due a renewal in the form of a better, more advanced, nicer to drive, and more comfortable sedan, which is due to be revealed on the day of July 11, 2017.
Audi chairman Rupert Stadler announced the date at the Annual Press Conference 2017. Described as a high-end product “with a completely new operating concept,”
the overhauled range topper will be “generously dimensioned and intuitive.”
In layman’s terms, Audi is trying to get as much hype as possible from the general public on the matter of fourth-gen A8
.
Spy photos reveal a sleek, good-looking car, though nothing out of the wild. The exterior design is quintessential Audi
. Pre-production prototypes also reveal a slightly longer wheelbase and wider track, details that should pay dividend in terms of accommodation and handling prowess. Autonomous driving technology is another thing the next-gen model has going for it.
In the first instance, the A8 will ship with Level 3 automated driving functions
, enabling autonomous operation in traffic at speeds up to 60 km/h. There’s still a long way to go until fully-autonomous vehicles become a reality, but Audi intends to make those happen as soon as legislation is passed in core markets such as Europe, the United States, and to some extent, China.
The cabin
, meanwhile, will be gifted with the second-generation of Audi’s virtual cockpit. In addition to that, the MIB2+ infotainment system will be powered by the powerful Tegra K1 processor developed by Nvidia. As far as the underpinnings are concerned, the MLB Evo platform will cut down on the current model’s curb weight by a considerable margin. Engine-wise, you can expect anything from six- to twelve-cylinder powerplants, probably even a fuel-efficient 2.0 TFSI four-pot in markets where there's demand for that.