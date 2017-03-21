TRD Works Its Magic On The Lexus LC

Over in Japan, Toyota’s luxury brand launched the LC
only last week. It took Lexus quite a while to do so considering that the Luxury Coupe was revealed back in January 2016, but the wait was definitely worth it. Joining the LC 500 and LC 500h, TRD parts are now available for both models. However, the extra visual pizzazz doesn’t come cheap.
The more aggressive front spoiler, for example, retails for ¥151,200 (approximately $1,345 at current exchange rates). Then there’s the rear diffuser, rear side spoiler, wing, side skirts, and 21-inch forged aluminum wheels. The latter are arguably the most expensive of the lot, commanding ¥738,720 ($6,670) including the consumption tax.
Toyota Racing Development offers these bits and bobs in three pre-painted colors: a white and two shades of black. Besides show, the TRD parts are also go, having been developed with aero in mind. Less turbulence and more stability at high speed is what Lexus
promises with this selection of TRD bits, but who cares? This car oozes style!
Mind you, the LC was designed with style in mind. From the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty proportions to the distinctive grille, the intricate L-shaped LED headlights to the plush yet focused cabin, Lexus has definitely made a statement with the LC. But while the Luxury Coupe may echo the V10-powered LFA, the LC is a totally different animal.
Beyond the LC 500 and LC 500h, Lexus intends to bring an F model to market at some point in the future. The Japanese company already filed a trademark with the EUIPO (EU Intellectual Property Office) for “LC F,”
which is a tell-tale sign the best is yet to come. Latest reports indicate that the LC F could arrive in dealer lots in 2019, hiding a twin-turbo V8 under the hood with more than 500 horsepower to its name.
In the meantime, the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the LC 500
is good for 477 PS and 540 Nm of torque, enabling an acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. The LC 500h
needs 5.0 seconds to do the same thing, depending on a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor tasked with propulsion.