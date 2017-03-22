Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Prototype Wears Production Red Paint, Looks Awesome

The GLC 63 Coupe looks so mean that it will eat your dog, shoot you in the knee and take a little girl's ice cream. But first, it will blow you away with a design that does what many Sports Activity Coupes have failed: look elegant and powerful at the same time.

Right now, there's somebody over at Mercedes-Benz has been selling regular versions of the GLC Coupe for about a year. There's even a so-calledmodel which uses the powerful but mass-produced 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.However, the performance machine staring you in the eye right now is the full-fat V8 model, with the potential to have as much power as the Mercedes-AMG GT S. Think about that for a second: you could soon buy a crossover that hasand one of the best 4.0-liter engines in the world.The lovely choice of paint on the prototype is called, and you can already buy it on things like the GLE and the E-Class All Terrain. The fact that we are dealing with production colors and very little camouflage suggests the GLC 63 is likely to debut around the start of the summer, likely in both coupe and regularforms.In some ways, the styling is different to the regular GLC. You can easily tell that the fenders are wider and the grille has a unique design. The side air intakes, which are fake on the 43 models really do suck up some of the air needed to cool a big V8.At the back, we see a quad exhaust system, which the camouflage people have covered with a bit of tape to hide the AMG logos. Nice try! Also, the prototype sports a fixed trunk spoiler, which suggests the Coupe's body had rear lift problems.Right now, there's somebody over at BMW or Porsche with the cold sweats. With a quick tune, the GLC 63 will put down 600 hp or more, and wealthy customers with big egos won't want to buy anything else.