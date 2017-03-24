Michael Schumacher's Son Stars In Mercedes-Benz Commercial, It's Just The Start

Mick Schumacher, the son of the F1 legend, turned 18 this year, and he will have to get his driver’s license to be allowed behind the wheel on public roads.





Mercedes-Benz has snatched the opportunity, and figured out this is the best occasion for a promotional campaign. We agree entirely, and it was materialized in a web special called “ Fahrschule Furious.” If you have no clue of German, it means “driving school furious.”Evidently, the title of the web series is a parody addressing the popular franchise with “Furious” in its name. The first episode portrays Mick Schumacher, called “Quick Mick,” as he has just returned from the track, still wearing his racing suit, helmet, and fireproof underwear.Instead of getting a chance to have a chat with his team-mates, Mick is greeted by Markus Stoll, who plays the role of “Harry G” in this series. Mr. Stoll is a German comedian in his day-to-day life, but this commercial has him playing the role of a driving instructor. Mick Schumacher is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, and a Formula 3 racing driver who is preparing for the official pre-season testing in the series. Evidently, his driving school is using a product of the three-pointed-star brand, in the form of an A45 AMG While any petrolhead would dream of such a vehicle as the one he or she learns how to drive in, the choice manages to raise a few questions and make sense at the same time.We cannot possibly understand why Quick Mick would learn how to drive using a car with an automatic transmission , but this is obviously a situation caused by product placement. In the case of the latter, well done. The former still bugs us, but we will get over it as the other episodes get published.Fortunately, Mercedes-Benz has not made this commercial in German, and its humor is placed in a form that can be enjoyed by viewers across the world. We are not spoiling it for you, so go ahead and watch the video embedded below.