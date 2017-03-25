Elon Musk: "Model S Will Always Be The Fastest Tesla Until Next-Gen Roadster"

The architect behind Tesla
brought the company up from a single-product lineup to the biggest name in the electric vehicle business in a few short years, with the automaker having delivered over 76,000 cars in 2016. But Elon Musk hasn’t forgotten the car that put Tesla on the map in the first place.
Based on the Lotus Elise and manufactured between 2008 and 2012, the Tesla Roadster sold a little over 2,400 units during its production run. And even after the Roadster was killed off to make way for the Model S, Model X, and incoming Model 3
, the Palo Alto-based company improved the two-seater time and time again with retrofits such as the 3.0 battery upgrade (R80).
The Roadster, however, is slated to come back as an all-new design in the near future. Musk confirmed it on more than one occasion, estimating that 2019 is the year it’ll go official. The company’s head honcho also let it slip that the Roadster has a particular bit of tech in the offing, something beyond Ludicrous.
“That speed is reserved for the next-generation Roadster in 4 years: maximum plaid,”
he said in a blog post titled Three Dog Day. But that was 2016 and now it’s 2017, so what’s the status on the Roadster’s revival? Well, Elon Musk took to Twitter to explain how the Model 3 will be a more affordable version of the Model S.
But in reply to a fellow Twitter user, the South African-born magnate dropped the bombshell: “Model S will always be the fastest Tesla until next-gen Roadster, which is a few years away.”
By ‘fastest,'
Elon Musk actually wants to say ‘quickest.'
Ludicrous Speed upgrade included, the Model S P100D can shoot to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.5 seconds, which is downright ridiculous considering that it’s a full-size sedan on the heavy side of full-size sedans. Can you imagine what Maximum Plaid would do to a lighter, more compact vehicle? Don’t know about you, but Elon Musk is cooking something real fun with the second-generation Roadster.