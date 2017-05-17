autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Sedan Debuts in Europe, Is Only Available With 1.5L Turbo

 
Europe if finally getting an all-new Honda Civic Sedan, a few months after the hatch. The 2017 four-door is the same as the one launched in America about a year ago.
As you might have heard already, the 10th generation Civic is pretty big. Compared to the outgoing model, it's wider (46 mm), longer (74 mm), and lower (20 mm). It's built on an all-new platform that's stronger yet lighter, thanks to the use of ultra-high-strength steel. They are targeting best-in-class comfort and space. Heck, it even has heated rear seats.

The styling is also much more modern, though not as wild as that of the hatch. The front boasts a wing-shaped chrome grille that connects to the LED headlights. The back end looks like one of those notchbacks (Octavia, Insignia), but it's got a regular sedan trunk.

Speaking of which, you can carry up to 519 liters of stuff in the trunk, 20% more than the previous generation. Honda boasts that thanks to the low sill and wide boot opening, big items like a bicycle can be transported more easily.

Only one engine will be available for the 2017 Civic Sedan in Europe. It is, of course, the all-new 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo that came out roughly at the same time as the car. The version with a manual gearbox produces 182 PS at 5,500rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,900rpm, while the CVT model has the same power delivered 500rpm higher and only 220 Nm of torque.

The outgoing model, launched in 2012, was sold with a 1.8 -VTEC producing 142 PS and 174 Nm, so they are making quite an upgrade. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h has gone down from 9 seconds to 8.4 with the manual (8.1s in the CVT model), while fuel consumption is down from 6.7 to 5.7 l/100km combined.

“The creation of this tenth-generation Civic represents one of the most comprehensive and ambitious new model developments ever undertaken by Honda,” said Mitsuru Kariya, Chief Engineer and Global Project Leader. “As well as an unprecedented commitment of R&D resources, the process involved sales and manufacturing operations around the world, from North America and Japan, to Europe, South America and Asia. This car, the sportiest Civic ever, sets new benchmarks for the compact class in terms of dynamic performance, fuel efficiency, spaciousness, safety and interior quality.”

