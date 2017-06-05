autoevolution

Elon Musk Leaves White House Council Following Paris Agreement Exit

 
5 Jun 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Keep your friends close, and your enemies even closer, they say, and while "enemy" might be too strong a word to describe the relationship between Elon Musk and the U.S. President, Donald Trump, they certainly don't see eye to eye on a number of aspects.
Donald Trump referred to global warming as a "hoax," and that was even before he was elected to head the country. However, he also said a lot of other weird, even absurd things, so everybody hoped they were all ramblings meant to earn himself a few votes, and not de facto opinions.

In other words, we thought he would show a lot more common sense than he actually did. Elon Musk's decision to become a councilman for the President was regarded as odd, to say the least, but the Tesla CEO must have thought that, given the circumstances, it's better to be on the inside of where things important to your business are decided rather than outside. And if you can change the man's mind about global warming in the process - or at least plant some doubts - then all the better.

After Donald Trump had announced he was pulling the U.S.A. out of the Paris Agreement, it became obvious that it's not so much his beliefs that are driving his actions, nor the will of the Americans, but a completely different agenda that no counseling can affect. As a result, Elon Musk announced his resignation from the presidential council in a message on Twitter: "Am departing presidential councils> Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

The Tesla CEO was not alone in openly criticizing Trump's decision. Numerous other members of U.S. business circles condemned the move, as well as countless politicians, mayors, and so on. Some states or cities have vowed to keep working toward the Paris Agreement target regardless of the U.S. policy, which has now placed the country in the select company of Nicaragua and Syria, the only other two nations that did not sign the Paris Agreement. And Nicaragua only declined to sign it because it was "too weak," having made up its own set of more aggressive goals since.
donald trump Elon Musk global warming paris agreement pollution politics
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78