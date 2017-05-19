autoevolution

Elon Musk Credited With Tesla's Leading Engagement on Twitter, Makes Sense

 
19 May 2017, 8:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Gadgets
Elon Musk has a long list of followers on Twitter, and the power of his tweets has made Tesla the number one brand in engagement on the social network last month.
The conclusion comes from ListenFirst Media, which makes monthly studies on brand engagement on social networks, among other services.

Apparently, the post that started everything was the announcement regarding Tesla’s semi truck, which is an anticipated product that has stirred many reactions across the world.

Musk’s tweet got 56,695 likes, along with 17,040 retweets. The latter has helped it expand far further than his follower base. The most surprising thing about the tweet’s popularity was that there was no picture or link attached to it, just a text that announced the unveiling of the company’s semi truck set for September.

Elon Musk has praised the team in front of his followers, and explained that the creation was “seriously next level.” Evidently, we covered the topic at the time, and we remember Tesla’s CEO that the vehicle will be the equivalent of a sports car in its segment when compared to its rivals.

Tesla surpassed Ford and Chevrolet in April on the social network by a significant margin, while Dodge came in fourth due to the Demon’s teasing and launch campaign.

However, the Blue Oval has a reason to be proud, because its F-Series was the most popular pickup truck on Twitter last month, Automotive News remarks.

Apparently, its popularity was linked to a visit made by Mark Zuckerberg to the F-150’s assembly plant. You can imagine why people began to talk about the F-150, along with the other models in the F-Series. Even without “Zuck,” that line-up from Ford is already popular in the USA, and its popularity is also seen in the form of sales.

Tesla’s electric semi truck will not be launched for at least 18 to 24 months, and it is not expected to shatter any records when sales are concerned.



Elon Musk Tesla social media semi truck
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75