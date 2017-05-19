Elon Musk Credited With Tesla's Leading Engagement on Twitter, Makes Sense

Elon Musk
has a long list of followers on Twitter, and the power of his tweets has made Tesla
the number one brand in engagement on the social network last month.
The conclusion comes from ListenFirst Media, which makes monthly studies on brand engagement on social networks
, among other services.
Apparently, the post that started everything was the announcement regarding Tesla’s semi truck, which is an anticipated product that has stirred many reactions across the world.
Musk’s tweet got 56,695 likes, along with 17,040 retweets. The latter has helped it expand far further than his follower base. The most surprising thing about the tweet’s popularity was that there was no picture or link attached to it, just a text that announced the unveiling of the company’s semi truck set for September.
Elon Musk has praised the team in front of his followers, and explained that the creation was “seriously next level.” Evidently, we covered the topic at the time, and we remember Tesla’s CEO that the vehicle will be the equivalent of a sports car in its segment when compared to its rivals.
Tesla
surpassed Ford and Chevrolet in April on the social network by a significant margin, while Dodge came in fourth due to the Demon’s teasing and launch campaign.
However, the Blue Oval has a reason to be proud, because its F-Series was the most popular pickup truck on Twitter last month, Automotive News
remarks.
Apparently, its popularity was linked to a visit made by Mark Zuckerberg to the F-150’s assembly plant
. You can imagine why people began to talk about the F-150, along with the other models in the F-Series. Even without “Zuck
,” that line-up from Ford is already popular in the USA, and its popularity is also seen in the form of sales.
Tesla’s electric semi truck will not be launched for at least 18 to 24 months, and it is not expected to shatter any records when sales are concerned.