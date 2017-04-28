Mark Zuckerberg Checks In at Ford's Dearborn Factory, Learns How Cars Are Made

autoevolution

28 Apr 2017, 9:16 UTC ·
by
Mark Zuckerberg has decided to visit as much as he could in a year, as part of a personal challenge, and his travels have taken him to Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant.
The Facebook founder was invited by the executive chairman of the company, William “Bill” Ford Jr., who also "happens" to be the great-grandson of the founder of the firm.

Zuck’s visit to the facility was more than a mere walk through the factory, as he got to be hands-on with the production process of F-150 pickup trucks.

In case you missed this information, Ford’s F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the United States of America, and it does not look like this will change anytime soon.

Therefore, it was evident that Mark had to try his hand at building one. He was involved in multiple parts of the line, and his roles included installing antennas and cleats, along with drilling screws.

Zuckerberg also signed the inspection sticker on one F-150, and another owner of this model will get a manual that will have the signature of Facebook’s cover on the founder.

While Mark is not a legend in the car industry, like a famous racecar driver would be if he signed a vehicle, he is an important person in the world.

His visit also included a ride in the Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle, which probably increased Zuck’s curiosity for self-driving cars. While the press release from the Blue Oval was useful to explain what went on at the Dearborn Truck Plant during Mark’s visit, a post on Facebook by the network’s founder was more insightful.

He spoke to the assembly workers, who explained how hard it could be to work on a modern manufacturing line. The most valuable lesson, in his view, was to get good shoes if you get a job like this. Imagine spending 10 hours a day in ill-fitting shoes, while having to repeat a set of tasks about 650 times a day, every 52 seconds.

The work was challenging for Zuckerberg, and he said it was hard to focus on doing the “same thing over and over again.” Mark praised the employees he met for their strength and determination in this line of work.

