Elon Musk Adds One More New Gigafactory Announcement for 2017 - That's Four Now

From what we've gathered so far, we can assume one of the four will be located in China, another will be built somewhere in Europe while a third might keep the Gigafactory 1 company over on US soil. As for the fourth... well, Musk does have a thing for Mars, doesn't he? That's one-third gone, two-thirds to go. For you and me, that's still a lot of time, but for a company that builds motor vehicles, it is not. But Tesla isn't a company that builds vehicles - it also makes the batteries that power them, so yeah, it's pretty busy at the moment with the whole impending boom of the electric mobility.The so-called Gigafactory - the Nevada plant where they make the battery cells - has been under construction for quite a while, but it is now operational. Housed in what is one of the largest structures on the planet, the tiny energy-holders are being churned out at speed, thanks in no small part to Tesla's partner in crime, Panasonic.But Elon Musk, being Elon Musk, has no time to sit back and admire the process as he's busy finding sites for the future Gigafactories . Up until recently, it was believed that Tesla would announce two or perhaps three more similar plants to be built around the world.During his interview at the TED conference (via Electrek ) last week, Elon Musk dropped the bomb by saying there won't be two, nor three, but four new Gigafactory announcements this year. In typical fashion, the CEO dropped this little piece of info as if it were nothing, just the usual business for him.The important bit about the new Gigafactories is that unlike the initial plan for the first one, they will function as complete production lines, able to build battery cells as well as complete vehicles.From what we've gathered so far, we can assume one of the four will be located in China, another will be built somewhere in Europe while a third might keep the Gigafactory 1 company over on US soil. As for the fourth... well, Musk does have a thing for Mars, doesn't he?