2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Starts in New Official Videos and Photos

They say the Octavia RS 245 is the most powerful Skoda ever made, but it's not. We think of it as the Czech model with the broadest athletic abilities. Considering one of these costs about €35,000, it's little wonder that the marketing department filmed so much video promo footage, not that we mind.





Powering both the "sedan" and Combi models is the ubiquitous VW Group 2.0 TSI, found in nearly every MQB car. In this case, the output of 245 PS (242bhp) and 370n Nm of torque go to the front wheels via either a standard manual or the new 7-speed DSG gearbox. The new Octavia RS model hits 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Only the Superb 280 can outdo it, but their 250 km/h top speed is the same.



The only problem with the incremental change is that it creates very little difference between the old RS and new one. Would you sell your 230 PS car just to get a 245 PS one? And it's not like the XDS+ differential or adaptive dampers are new features either.



Click the RS button on the center console and the dampers become stiffer, the throttle response is sharper and fruitier exhaust is produced... by a speaker. When you're not in the mood, things can also be dialed down with Comfort mode.



Standard on all 245 models is flashy black trim, 19-inch wheels wearing P-Zero tires and an interior geared towards space and an upmarket feel rather than boy-racer appeal.







