autoevolution

2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Starts in New Official Videos and Photos

 
6 Jun 2017, 14:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
They say the Octavia RS 245 is the most powerful Skoda ever made, but it's not. We think of it as the Czech model with the broadest athletic abilities. Considering one of these costs about €35,000, it's little wonder that the marketing department filmed so much video promo footage, not that we mind.
That's a lot of money to pay for a Skoda, but buyers figured out long ago that the BMW 320d isn't the only family car with a light under its bushel. So the VW sister brand has been able to inset even more into the development of the RS.

Powering both the "sedan" and Combi models is the ubiquitous VW Group 2.0 TSI, found in nearly every MQB car. In this case, the output of 245 PS (242bhp) and 370n Nm of torque go to the front wheels via either a standard manual or the new 7-speed DSG gearbox. The new Octavia RS model hits 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Only the Superb 280 can outdo it, but their 250 km/h top speed is the same.

The only problem with the incremental change is that it creates very little difference between the old RS and new one. Would you sell your 230 PS car just to get a 245 PS one? And it's not like the XDS+ differential or adaptive dampers are new features either.

Unlike the Golf GTI, the Octavia hot hatch doesn't get a 12.3-inch digital dash option. But the screen for the 9.2-inch Columbus navigation system is bigger, more connected and rich in features.

Click the RS button on the center console and the dampers become stiffer, the throttle response is sharper and fruitier exhaust is produced... by a speaker. When you're not in the mood, things can also be dialed down with Comfort mode.

Standard on all 245 models is flashy black trim, 19-inch wheels wearing P-Zero tires and an interior geared towards space and an upmarket feel rather than boy-racer appeal.



Skoda Octavia RS 245 2017 Skoda Octavia 2017 Skoda Octavia RS Octavia RS Skoda Skoda Octavia
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65