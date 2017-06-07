Germany Lee BMW M4 Gets General Lee Frozen Orange Metallic Wrap, Dixie Horn

What do you do when The Dukes of Hazzard happens to be one of your favorite shows and you own a BMW M4? Well, you could buy a second car, namely a Dodge Challenger or Charger and give it a General Lee wrap. Or you might follow the example of the M4 owner in the video below, who dressed his Bimmer in the famous Orange attire.





It all starts with the Frozen Orange Metallic wrap, which brings a Bavarian twist to the General Lee uniform. The list of other details involves the Confederate Flag that covers the roof of the M4, the "01" numbers on the doors and even the Duke mentions on the rear side windows. Oh, and we mustn't forget the Dixie song delivered by the German machine, which you'll get to sample in the clip.



The BMW has also been gifted with a number of aftermarket goodies and the list is led by a Milltek exhaust, which allows the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six mill of the machine to fully express its aural feelings and emotions.



As for the wheels of the machine, the



As aftermarket fate would have it, we



Returning to the BMW M4 we have here, the Bavarian star was present at the



Following the General Lee wrap, the BMW M4 we have here was baptized Germany Lee, with the sportscar packing plenty of details that back up its movie star ambitions.It all starts with the Frozen Orange Metallic wrap, which brings a Bavarian twist to the General Lee uniform. The list of other details involves the Confederate Flag that covers the roof of the M4, the "01" numbers on the doors and even the Duke mentions on the rear side windows. Oh, and we mustn't forget the Dixie song delivered by the German machine, which you'll get to sample in the clip.The BMW has also been gifted with a number of aftermarket goodies and the list is led by a Milltek exhaust, which allows the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six mill of the machine to fully express its aural feelings and emotions.As for the wheels of the machine, the BMW M4 rides on Z-Performance units that come in a 20-inch size and feature a concave profile.As aftermarket fate would have it, we brought you a General Lee-branded Dodge Challenger Hellcat yesterday, so fans can easily compare the two go-fast machines.Returning to the BMW M4 we have here, the Bavarian star was present at the Supercar Sunday 2017 event that recently took place in The Netherlands. And, according to the supercar spotter who caught the machine on camera, the M4 was a crowd favorite: "people seemed to like this car more than most of the rare supercars at Supercar Sunday 2017!"