Porsche Driver Pushes 2018 911 GT2 RS Hard on Nurburgring, Could Set Sub-7m Time

When Porsche dropped the 2018 911 GT2 RS bomb over the weekend, the hat was just as important as the rabbit, as Zuffenhausen marked a world first by dropping
the Rennsport Neunelfer at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles.
Did we say "magician"? We should've used "illusionist" instead, since the carmaker still keeps the specs of the supercar hidden. Nevertheless, we were told that this would be the most powerful 911 road car in history.
With the 997 GT2 RS packing 620 horses, the rumor mill talks about the confirmed 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six of the Rennsport model delivering 640 horses.
Stick shift fans will have to look elsewhere, as the all-out performance effort seen here means that the PDK double-clutch is the only transmission offered on the Neunelfer.
Oh, and if we take a peek at the Forza Motorsport 7 gameplay (the GT2 RS is the cover car for the game), we'll notice a 400 km/h (248 mph) speedometer. Note that Neunelfer
models such as the previous GT2 RS or the current Turbo S pack 350 km/h (217 mph) speedos.
Of course, we can't talk about the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS without mentioning its Nurburgring lap time. Earlier this year, the rumor mill talked about an internal Porsche estimate placing the GT2 RS at 7:05. However, a more recent unofficial report talks about the rear-engined machine being able to complete a lap of the Nordschleife
in seven minutes flat.
Nevertheless, with the 640 hp Lamborghini Huracan Performante having gone round the infamous German track in 6:52
, we could expect the Porscha to one-up the Raging Bull.
Sure, comparing the two VW Group crown jewels by mentioning the fact that they pack similar outputs is hardly relevant, but, since Porsches are known for dominating their class in terms of the lap time without being the most powerful of the lot, the conclusion above seems reasonable.
For one thing, since McLaren has recently grabbed the Ring production record via a mind-blowing 6:43.2
lap, nobody could point a finger at Porsche for taking the accolade away from Lamborghini/
Until we get our hands on the official Green Hell number of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the prototype being pushed to the limit on the Nordschleife. The tail-out moments are on the house.