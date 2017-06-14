Honda Civic Getting 8-Speed Twin-Clutch Gearbox, Prototype Built in Japan

Even though they have all sorts of problems, we love twin-clutch gearboxes in regular cars. For many years, the Honda Civic has been stuck with a 6-speed auto and a CVT, which could be replaced by an 8-speed DCT. However, this might not happen in all the markets.





The publication reports that the new gearbox has a torque converter and is about the size of a 5-speed gearbox, though these facts probably came from Honda themselves. Crucially, the new setup promises a 15% improvement in power delivery and 8% better fuel efficiency.



The way we figure it, this is Honda Japan improving the car. Despite launching a year ago, this sedan is only becoming available there in late July, and the Dynamic Study is the preview.



Supposedly, this 8-speed DCT is similar to the one used by the CVT instead.



The downside is that Honda was faced with a major recall for the DCT, just like Volkswagen. But twin-clutch gearboxes have a more natural feel than their continuously variable cousins.



