autoevolution

Honda Civic Getting 8-Speed Twin-Clutch Gearbox, Prototype Built in Japan

 
14 Jun 2017, 10:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though they have all sorts of problems, we love twin-clutch gearboxes in regular cars. For many years, the Honda Civic has been stuck with a 6-speed auto and a CVT, which could be replaced by an 8-speed DCT. However, this might not happen in all the markets.
Japanese website Car Watch reports from the Honda Meeting 2017, where the black Civic you see was presented. It's called the Dynamic Study, and under the familiar 10th generation Civic body lies a new powertrain consisting of a 1.5-liter turbo engine matched to the 8-speed DCT.

The publication reports that the new gearbox has a torque converter and is about the size of a 5-speed gearbox, though these facts probably came from Honda themselves. Crucially, the new setup promises a 15% improvement in power delivery and 8% better fuel efficiency.

The way we figure it, this is Honda Japan improving the car. Despite launching a year ago, this sedan is only becoming available there in late July, and the Dynamic Study is the preview.

Supposedly, this 8-speed DCT is similar to the one used by the Acura CDX that's being sold in the Chinese market. But this wouldn't be the first time Japan gets better tech than Europe or America. For example, the Fit subcompact came out with full-LED headlights, a 7-speed DCT and hybrid drive, but global models have a CVT instead.

The downside is that Honda was faced with a major recall for the DCT, just like Volkswagen. But twin-clutch gearboxes have a more natural feel than their continuously variable cousins.

Besides the new gearbox, the Dynamic Study also boasts a more rigid subframe that increases torsional rigidity by 25%. Following that, Honda has made changes to the suspension, which probably means making it softer. The drag coefficient of the sedan has been further reduced by 14%, and both the power steering and brakes were re-tuned. So all in all, it's quite different to the 2016 Civic we all know and love.
Honda Civic Civic X Honda DCT twin-clutch
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

HONDA Civic59
2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62