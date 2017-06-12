Bike vs. Porsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring Crash Ends Badly

Nurburgring accidents come in many shapes and sizes, with one of the nastiest sort being the kind that involves cars and bikes. Alas, yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session brought us such a crash, one that saw a biker and a Porsche Cayman GT4 literally crossing paths.





According to the



We usually go behind the ka-bangs that take place on the Green Hell to provide lessons for all those willing to live the Nordschleife experience. However, on this occasion, it's extremely complicated to discuss such matters.



The recipe behind car vs. bike track battles generally involves the two-door machines pulling away on the straights and the four-door contraptions making up on the braking sections and through the corners.



However, while the driver did pass on the left, as the public day



Still, at least from the camera angle used here, it looks like the biker's uber-wide line means he could've crashed with or without the car encounter.



As for those wondering what the driver did following the accident, we asume he was one of the helmet-wearing people whom we see arriving at the crash site.



Some track experience fans out there will go as far as proposing separate Nordschleife sessions for cars and motorcycles, but we think that an extra dose of common sense coming from both sides would be a more appropriate manner of avoiding such dreadful events.



Here's one thing to keep in mind: at the end of the day, there's no trophy awaiting drivers or riders who get from Bridge to Gantry.



The crash took place in the Brunnchen corner, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing us to check out the unfortunate event.According to the YouTuber who provided the video, the rider, whom we can see being taken inside an ambulance at the clip, suffered collarbone injuries in the fall that followed the contact with the car.We usually go behind the ka-bangs that take place on the Green Hell to provide lessons for all those willing to live the Nordschleife experience. However, on this occasion, it's extremely complicated to discuss such matters.The recipe behind car vs. bike track battles generally involves the two-door machines pulling away on the straights and the four-door contraptions making up on the braking sections and through the corners.However, while the driver did pass on the left, as the public day Ring rules state, the space separating the car and the motorcycle can lead to quite a debate.Still, at least from the camera angle used here, it looks like the biker's uber-wide line means he could've crashed with or without the car encounter.As for those wondering what the driver did following the accident, we asume he was one of the helmet-wearing people whom we see arriving at the crash site.Some track experience fans out there will go as far as proposing separate Nordschleife sessions for cars and motorcycles, but we think that an extra dose of common sense coming from both sides would be a more appropriate manner of avoiding such dreadful events.Here's one thing to keep in mind: at the end of the day, there's no trophy awaiting drivers or riders who get from Bridge to Gantry.