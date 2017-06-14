Porsche's Lars Kern Delivers 7:06 Nurburgring BTG Driving Lesson in 911 GT3 RS

One could hardly receive enough driving lessons when tackling the Nurburgring and, for today, we've decided to bring you a piece of Green Hell taming tuition coming from a guy called Lars Kern.





The man can be seen delivering what we'd call a relaxed Nurburgring Bridge to Gantry lap (this doesn't involve the main straight) in 7:06. The feat, which takes places inside a 991 GT3 RS, has been captured on camera by the passenger, who also happens to be the owner of the car.And there are a few things about the driver's style that caught our eye. For instance, the man uses a velvet touch while interacting with the steering wheel.Many guys who can take a Neunelfer around the Ring while impressing the stopwatch feel the need to pull all sorts of swift countersteering maneuvers while playing the rear-engined instrument (even Sport Auto's brilliant Christian Gebhardt does this at times). However, Kern gives you the impression that he can fully countersteer with the throttle, such is the subtleness of his moves.Sure, the GT3 RS does manage to get the tail out on one occasion and we're inviting you to pay close attention to how the driver gets out of trouble and interacts with his passenger (you'll find this shenanigan at the 3:08 point of the clip below).Would you ever consider approaching a tiger that's about to devour a piece of meat and asking the predator to share the lunch, so you can demonstrate your brilliant stake recipe? We imagine the answer is no, as you'd encounter the same kind of communication breakdown as you would when asking Kern to stay completely off the throttle while going through the Carousel - this man is unbelievably eager to stay on the gas, even when things get uber-bumpy.Traffic getting in the way? That's one of the greatest issues of Ring tourist laps, but, as this 911 wielder proves, you can easily leave such problems behind.Oh, and if you need any confirmation of the fact that rumble strips were made to be ridden, this piece of footage will provide just that.So, what does it take to achieve such a state of Neunelfer-handling balance? Well, do you remember the guy who took the 2018 911 GT3 round the Ring in 7:12.7 , or the man who managed to lap the infamous German track using the 2017 Panamera Turbo in 7:38 (perhaps we should also mention the driver who flew the Cayenne Turbo S across the infamous German circuit in 7:59)? This is him.Oh, and Kern also happens to race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia this season, but that's another story for another time.