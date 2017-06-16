2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has 700 HP, 212 MPH Top Speed, Early Ride Reveals

With Porsche now on the brink of unleashing the 2018 911 GT2 RS, an early ride in the rear-wheel-drive special brings us a set of new figures and the numbers are enough to make us weak in the knees.

Since Porsche has already Last time we talked about a car magazine editor spending some time in the passenger seat of the 991.2 GT2 RS, we found out about the Weissach Package and the water spray system for the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six animating the Neunelfer.This time around, Uwe Braun, who is the project managed of Porsche's GT arm, invited the folks over at Automobile Mag to ride in one of the 18 prototypes.And the experience since to bring quite a lot of new numbers, which we're obviously taking with the mandatory grain of salt.While the rumor mill has previously talked about the boxer mill of the Rennsport machine delivering "at least 640 hp", this story mentions a 700 hp output and a 7,200 rpm redline.We are also told that the German automaker has mentioned a 0 to 62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 212 MPH. We all know how conservative Zuffenhausen figures are, so we just can't wait for the real-world contact with the production car.The report also talks about the 911 GT2 RS tipping the scales at under 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg), while the Weissach pack should help the machine get rid of an extra 45 lbs (20.4 kg). It appears that the said package consists of composite anti-roll bars, magnesium wheels, a titanium rollcage and an even lighter roof.As with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 , those who aim for a 100 percent performance focus can get rid of the air conditioning and infotainment systems.Since Porsche has already showcased the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the E3 gaming convention in LA, it shouldn't take long until we get our hands on the press release.