Porsche Office Chairs Are Really Cool, Cost Up to $6,569

When Porsche makes a commercial about an office chair, it gets nearly 150,000 views in less than a month. So we decided to feature this product and see what's so hot about the $6,600 piece of furniture.





Seat height adjustment is something you get with most office chairs. However, Porsche also includes electric backrest adjustment using a rechargeable battery pack. The armrests are also adjustable and come with a hook for your jacket.



The seat surface is Porsche original Black vehicle interior leather. However, there's also the option to pick one of 100 individual colors, though that's not included in the base $5,690 price. Speaking of the price, there's also an



Also, the regular seats have a silver hub base, and this RS model has it in black. Every little bit counts if there's more than one hardcore Porsche fan around the office.



"If you’re looking for that racetrack feeling for your home library, or if you would prefer to spend your day at the office sitting in the sports seat of a 911, Porsche Masterpieces has just what you need. These Porsche Driver’s Selection masterpieces combine a passion for high-end technology with the vivaciousness that comes with a deeply-rooted enthusiasm for Porsche. And the wheel rim clock, office chair, and wall shelving don’t just turn original Porsche parts into unique design objects. They also make interior design an exclusive sports car experience," the design story of the product reads.



Of course, for that kind of money, you could buy a second-hand Porsche 944, which has more than one seat. You could also make your own office chair using a seat from the salvage yard. But that says "I'm creative, " and this says "I'm rich."



