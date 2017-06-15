autoevolution

Porsche 918 Spyder Driver Scrapes Carbon Front Lip In London Nose Lift Fail

 
15 Jun 2017, 10:35 UTC ·
by
Is the ground clearance of the Porsche 918 Spyder actually that important when it comes to driving the hypercar through an overly crowded city like London? We'll go for a negative answer since one can always turn to the lift system that will help the gas-electric Porscha climb steeper driveways.
After all, the German engineers have worked to gift the 887 hp machine with a system that can raise the front axle by 30 mm, so this should solve issues such as the one mentioned above, right?

Well, if the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals fails to cover the task properly, the said system can be useless. Unfortunately, we have an example of such a situation, one that saw the driver of a 918 scraping the carbon front lip of the car in the British capital.

Jumpt to the 1:50 point of the clip below to see the guy behind the wheel of the 918 scraping the nose of the Zuffenhausen halo vehicle twice before turning to the lift system of the hypercar.As such, we're expecting the guy behind the wheel to be a delivery driver and not the owner. Perhaps some aftermarket skid plates would've helped...

The shenanigan took place last week and the event attended by the 918 is the City Concours 2017, the British capital city's newest car show.

Held in the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters, found in the Square Mile, the difficult-entry venue brought together tons of contraptions that can easily make one weak in the knees - while the 918 was joined by machines such as the Aston Martin Vulcan and the LaFerrari, other displayed cars included retro heroes such as a Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, an Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake, a Ferrari Dino 246 GT and others.

Fortunately, most drivers who had to bring the cars to the event managed to do a good job, as the guy handling a Lexus LFA at the 5:00 point of the clip demonstrates. Oh, and you can also check out the Japanese supercar making its exit at the 15:10 point.

P.S.: The car spotters recording the event have aparently decided to turn their footage into NSFW material, so make sure to use the "mute" function if you're watching this at the office.

