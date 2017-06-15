autoevolution

JLR Now Offers Expert Maintenance For Models As Old As The XK120 And Series I

 
15 Jun 2017
by
After-sales is a delicate subject when it comes to old cars, especially classics. Sensing an opportunity, Jaguar Land Rover set things straight by investing £7 million in the Coventry-based Classic Works department.
From here on in, Jaguar and Land Rover owners can get specialized help for their four-wheeled significant others thanks to the know-how of the Classic Works tram. As long as the model is out of production for at least 10 years, just about anything goes. In Jaguar’s case, that would be everything from the gorgeous XK120 to the XK8. As for Land Rover, the automaker offers maintenance and repair jobs for models ranging from the ‘40s Series 1 to the ‘90s Discovery and Freelander.

XJ220 owners can also rejoice, for Classic Works operates a dedicated servicing zone for the 212-mph supercar. Some of the technicians supported the XJ220 from the time it was just a drawing, which is reassuring news considering the age of the stonkingly fast leaping cat.

“Our people, their knowledge, and their skills are the heart of Jaguar Land Rover Classic,” declared Tim Hannig, the division’s head honcho. “There are more than 1.5 million classic Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in existence worldwide, and we are investing in traditional manufacturing and restoration skills to ensure enthusiasts are able to give cars with a glorious past, a glorious future,” he added.

For ultra-rare vehicles that demand special care, Classis Works can take advantage of 3D scanning and computer aided design to re-tool parts and body panels that are hard to come by. At the present moment, more than 80 specialists are employed by the Coventry-based outfit, and that number is expected to increase to 120 by year’s end.

From September, car people like you and me will be able to take guided tours of the Classic Works. Taking approximately three hours and priced at £49 per person, the tour guarantees and unforgettable immersion in the world of old-school Jaguar and Land Rover products.
