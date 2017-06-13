autoevolution

Koenigsegg Regera Now Sold Out, But You Can Probably Still Buy One

 
13 Jun 2017, 14:03 UTC ·
by
If you think you're the only one who lusts for a hooning session thanks to the summer version, you're wrong. For one thing, Koenigsegg Regeras seem to be selling like hot cakes this season, with Angelholm having just announced that all 80 examples of the hybrid hypercar have been spoken for.
Back in the Spring, the K brand let it slip that 40 examples of the 1,500 hp machine had been sold and it seems that it only took a few months for the other half of the production run to find a home.

If, however, you were willing to spend $1.9 million on such a gas-electric monster, you probably shouldn't fret.

And the manner in which Koenigsegg explains things on its Facebook page sheds some light on how you could get your hands on the no-gearbox machine: "All 80 Regeras now have orders confirmed with the factory. If you're looking to pick a up a Regera, your best chance is now with your local dealer,"

The Swedish automaker, which now operates from inside a new factory, was obviously thrilled to make this announcement, since we're looking at a new era for the company.

From the fact that Koenigsegg used to deliver much smaller series to the idea of a two-vehicle lineup, there are plenty of reasons for the Swedes to order some champagne - while the Regera is more of a Grand Tourer, the Agera RS currently serves the role of the automaker's all-out performance offering.

The Regera is a new high watermark for Koenigsegg Automotive,” Christian von Koenigsegg said. “It has been our greatest technical challenge and as such, it is also our greatest technical triumph. That our customers and dealers have seen and appreciated the work we’ve done on the Regera is a source of great pride for everyone at Koenigsegg,

So, if you're looking to hit 400 km/h (248 mph) in under twenty seconds while also quenching your early adopter thirst, you know what to do.
