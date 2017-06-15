Signal Yellow Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Like a Freaking Race Taxi

With the 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS now retiring, we're keeping a close eye on the examples of the track animal dressed in special colors. And the latest such Neunelfer is the Signall Yellow machine you can see here.

7 photos



Well, as we mentioned above, Signal Yellow strengthens the RS model's connection to its predecessors, since this hue has been around since the 1960s.



And while it might seem like a far stretch to label such a Porscha as a taxi, albeit an imaginary one, we'll remind you of the time when we showed you another GT Division Porsche dressed in Yellow, whose owner had actually gone for a taxi cosplay move.



Back in 2015, we



As for the retirement of the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we are now waiting for Zuffenhausen to come up with the 991.2 incarnation of the track special.



However, while we've already spied the revamped RS animal, the German automotive producer is now busy with bringing the 2018 911 GT2 RS to the market, so we don't expect to lay our eyes on the naturally aspirated model all that soon.



Don't get us wrong, we're not complaining - with the





A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT This hue is of particular interest to us given the fact that it enhances the retro aura of the Rennsport 911. As any 911 out there, the GT3 RS PDK has a strong connection to its ancestors and yet the extreme aerodynamic package of the flat-six bearer is pretty far from the traditionally understated image of the rear-engine machine.Well, as we mentioned above, Signal Yellow strengthens the RS model's connection to its predecessors, since this hue has been around since the 1960s.And while it might seem like a far stretch to label such a Porscha as a taxi, albeit an imaginary one, we'll remind you of the time when we showed you another GT Division Porsche dressed in Yellow, whose owner had actually gone for a taxi cosplay move.Back in 2015, we brought you a Cayman GT4 wearing a taxi sign, with the mid-engined delight having swept aficionados off their feet at a Cars and Coffee event.As for the retirement of the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we are now waiting for Zuffenhausen to come up with the 991.2 incarnation of the track special.However, while we've already spied the revamped RS animal, the German automotive producer is now busy with bringing the 2018 911 GT2 RS to the market, so we don't expect to lay our eyes on the naturally aspirated model all that soon.Don't get us wrong, we're not complaining - with the 2018 GT2 RS set to deliver at least 640 ponies and potentially coming with a sub-7m Nurburgring lap time, we're not bothered by the wait for the arrival of the new GT3 RS.