2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3, It's the Most Powerful 911 Ever

Porsche
has marked a world premiere this weekend, as the German company decided to showcase a new model at a gaming event instead of an international auto show.
The sports car brand from Zuffenhausen has showcased the 2018 911 GT2 RS
in front of the audience present at E3 in Los Angeles
, an international event dedicated to the gaming industry.
The launch is not an accident or a leak, because Porsche has ended its exclusivity with Electronic Arts regarding the presence of its cars in video games.
The German marque has signed a six-year deal with Turn 10 Studios, the developers of Forza Motorsport 7, which allowed them to integrate the quickest and most powerful Porsche 911
ever made into the game.
As many car enthusiasts have observed, the presentation did not focus on the 911 GT2 RS that much, but we do know that it will come with more than 640 HP
from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat six motor with water injection technology. Porsche will only offer it with rear-wheel-drive, and rumors point to a PDK transmission as exclusive with this version.
Launching the most hardcore street version of the 911 during a gaming event is a big deal, and it would have been as significant for any other brand in these conditions. Porsche was initially expected to reveal the car during the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, or during an exclusive event of some sort.
We will learn more about the 911 GT2 RS in the coming weeks, as the company is expected to reveal the complete spec sheet for the model soon, as the order books are expected to be opened before the start of fall.
The racing franchise features the MY2018 car on all of its covers, and it previews an exciting time for gaming enthusiasts. Forza Motorsport 7 will work in 4K on the Xbox One X, the latest console from Microsoft, which is also claimed to be the most powerful in the world concerning computing power, as Softpedia
notes. Gameplay:Forza Motorsport 7 trailer: